How the turncoats fared in the 2024 Local Government Election Loop Jamaica

Two of the five candidates who switched allegiance from the People’s National Party (PNP) to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) ahead of the Local Government Election were victorious in Westmoreland, while two lost in their bid to win on a JLP ticket in Kingston and St Andrew.

Perhaps the most closely watched of the candidates who crossed the floor was Venesha Phillips of the Papine Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC). She had an acrimonious falling out with the PNP and officially joined the JLP at the party’s annual conference last November.

She was defeated by the PNP’s Darrington Ferguson, who polled 2,172 votes to the 2,002 polled by Phillips.

Also on the losing end in the KSAMC was Kari Douglas, who won the Trafalgar Division on a PNP ticket in 2016 but later joined the JLP. She was beaten by the PNP’s Jesse James Clarke by more than 600 votes.

A jubilant Clarke described his win as “a very humbling experience”.

“We’re very thankful for all the residents and the persons who came out to support us,” Clarke said on Monday night.

He shared that he had been in the division for four years, and the residents “have become like family”.

Jesse James Clarke celebrates his victory in the Trafalgar Division of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation in the Local Government Election at the PNP headquarters after the close of polls on Monday.

The KSAMC is now in a dead heat, with both parties winning 20 divisions each after the preliminary count by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.

Over in the Mocho Division in Clarendon North Central, Romaine Morris, who resigned from the JLP and crossed the floor in January, flipped the seat for the PNP. He defeated his challenger, the JLP’s Clement Alves, by more than 200 votes.

Morris amassed 1,240 votes, to the 1,049 polled by Alves.

The Clarendon Municipal Corporation is currently tied at 11 divisions each. Before yesterday’s local poll, the JLP had 14 divisions to the PNP’s eight.

Meanwhile, in Westmoreland, of the three candidates who switched allegiance from the PNP to the JLP, one, Lawton McKenzie, who ran as an independent candidate, lost his seat. He was the only one who returned to the PNP but was dropped as the party’s representative in the Grange Hill Division.

Based on the EOJ’s preliminary results, the other two turncoats, Ian Myles (Little London Division) and Garfield James, who along with Lawton switched from the PNP to the JLP, won their seats on the JLP ticket.

James secured 1,104 votes to win the Sheffield Division, while the PNP’s Derrick McKenzie polled 920 votes in defeat.

Myles, who was appointed deputy mayor of Savanna-la-Mar after he became a member of the JLP, also won on the JLP ticket.