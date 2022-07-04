How to achieve your financial goals faster | Loop Jamaica

We are told to write down our goals and create a plan to achieve them.

But for some of us, even though we do this, we still haven’t achieved our goals. We look on and think, what I am doing wrong? Why is everyone else achieving their goals while I seem to be stuck?

What we learned about writing down our goals is absolutely correct. You do need to write down your goals, and you need to create a plan. In addition to taking those two steps, you must also set the right goals.

The first rule to set your goals is that they must be SMART.

S – Make sure your goals are as specific as possible. Don’t just say, “I want to buy a house”. Instead, state what kind of house you would like to buy and how much it will cost.

M – Your goals should be measurable so you can track them. If we use the example of buying the house above, you will know exactly how much money you need for the deposit.

A – Set goals that are attainable and within your reach. Don’t shoot for the US$1 million home when realistically you can only afford a mortgage for a US$500,000 home (Well, at this time in your life, because we believe in growing and growing)

R – Are your goals relevant? Is it something you really want? According to one of my favourite reggae songs by Jimmy Cliff, “You can get it if you really want”. Ensure your goals are relevant to your life.

T – You must have an end in mind before you start unless your goal becomes a moving target. I am not saying that ‘things’ don’t happen that will cause delays. But when you are working towards achieving something by a specific time, you will create a plan that helps you reach that milestone. So make your goals time-bound.

Keep track of your progress

Tracking your progress is super important. Remember that your goal is time-bound, so you have an end in mind. By tracking your progress, you will know just ‘how close’ or ‘how far away you are to your goal.

So, you will know when you need to press the gas, or you can pull back (that is if you are not an over-achiever and want to beat your original timeline).

I always encourage persons to take the over-achiever route, just in case life happens along the way. Being closer to your goal early can help buffer any unforeseen events that may occur and set you back.

Maintain the right environment

Your environment is important to achieving your goals. It is like having an accountability partner. Someone to check in, motivate and steer you back in the right direction when you go off-course. Having a community of persons who support you and share the same vision can help you make a real dent in reaching your goals.

Knowing what your goals are is a great start. Let’s make them happen!

About the writer: Keisha Bailey is an experienced investment strategist who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth and reclaim time by investing in stocks. Keisha teaches investors how to create highly profitable portfolios so they can build wealth faster. If you want to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected]