How to keep loved ones up to date during an Uber lease Loop Jamaica

Safety is not taken lightly at Uber, and the company has included several ways for users to feel safe during a lease.

Those who want an added layer of security can utilize the app’s ‘Trusted Contacts’feature.

This feature allows users to share their real-time lease data with a select number of personal contacts.

A trusted contact can also be used as an emergency contact in case of an SOS.

“This feature is another great addition to our safety tools. We want our users to feel safer during a lease, and what better way to do so than keeping a loved one up to date while leasing,” said Uber.

Sharing your trip details with friends and family is a click away. (Photo: Contributed)

How to add Trusted Contact:

1Go to settings

2Select ‘Manage Trusted Contacts’

3Select ‘Add trusted contact’

4Choose a contact and select ‘next’

Up to five trusted contacts can be added with an option to share lease details during every lease request. Additionally, users can opt to share details only at night between 9 pm and 6 am or manually.

If you share lease details manually, a user must tap ‘Share My Trip’ in the app. This will allow details of their lease to be shared with a trusted contact or to another app, like WhatsApp.

Whichever option is selected, users will have peace of mind knowing a friend or family is following their lease.

Moreover, loved ones can track the lease while having the lessor partner’s first name and vehicle information.

With these safety features, a trusted contact can make an alert if a user is past their ETA or off-route.

A Trusted Contact can be deleted by selecting the contact and tapping the delete button at the top right corner. Furthermore, if a user wants to stop sharing their lease details, there is a stop option.

Uber launched in 2010 to solve a simple problem: How to get a lease with just the touch of a button? 15 million leases later, the app continues to develop products that help people get to where they want to be. By transforming the way in which people, food, and other items move around the city, Uber opens a new world of opportunities. The app is currently available in over 10,000 cities worldwide in 76 countries on six continents. Uber is available in Jamaica since May 2021 in Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine areas.