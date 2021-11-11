How to level up your money game | Loop Jamaica

This article was contributed by investment strategist, Keisha Bailey

No matter what our bank account balance looks like, we all want to turn the money we have into the money we want.

You probably have a gut feeling that you should be doing more with your money, but with all the financial information floating around, it may seem next to impossible to level up your money game.

So how exactly can you turn the money you have into the money you want?

I would love to share with you the three most important things I did with my money that changed everything for me.

Think “Wealth First”

This was the biggest eye-opener for me! I realised I was “never going to have the money” to create wealth until I decided to secure the money.

The biggest mistake I see people make is they wait. They wait until their business is making money; until they get a promotion at work, they buy their first home, and the list continues.

However, if you want FREEDOM, you need to start now from where you are with what you’ve got. And you put that money towards assets.

To be clear, assets are anything you use your money to buy that can generate some form of cash return. A long-term buy-and-hold strategy with investing in quality stocks is a great place to start.

Money Management

Now, this is the game-changer! I did avoid it for a long-time, but this is where real freedom lies. Knowing you always have the money for when you want or need it. When you learn to create a budget the proper way, you end up freeing up more money, which can go towards your freedom.

Money Mindset

Nothing changes until your mind say so. Your mind says go for it! You can do it.

Do it by shifting your money beliefs, building your self-worth and becoming focused on your financial success.

Having money on your mind is not the same as having a money mindset. Remember, thinking creates feelings; feelings create actions, and actions create results. Everything you are today and everything you can be, starts here.

Implementing these changes in my life changed my whole relationship with money, and it can be for you too.

Remember to commit to one tiny habit that leads you closer to winning with money. Put you and your FINANCIAL FREEDOM first.

Keisha Bailey is an experienced Investment Strategist who teaches persons how to earn passive income, create freedom and reclaim time by investing in stocks. She can be reached via Instagram IG: @ profitjumpstarter