How to navigate increased immigration enforcement in the US

There is much anxiety in the USA now as the news and social media show ICE raids amid enhanced immigration enforcement ordered by the government. Don't think that because you are "legal" or "straight" you can't be picked up.

The unfortunate truth is that Jamaicans and others from the Black diaspora or areas such as Latin America and Asia are more likely to be subject to questioning and or detention. There are already horror stories of legal residents, and even US citizens speaking Spanish being detained albeit briefly.

Protect yourself with these tips:

If you are stopped by someone purporting to be law enforcement, ask for identification. The images shown see officers in uniform but there have been reports that individuals, who are impersonating law enforcement. So, it is important to be cautious.

Having a copy of proof of US status on your person is important and for some groups of people, more than others. Keep copies of your important documents in a safe place or with a safe person.

If you are a US citizen or green card holder, international student or work permit holder, it should be fairly simple to verify your status. For international students, it might also be a good idea to not venture too far from your school community in the short term.

The difficulty comes from being in other lawful status, such as asylum seekers who may be waiting on court dates or the time to be triggered to obtain a work permit under their pending asylum claims. Such people should ensure that they have copies of their documents showing the stage of their applications.

For those who are in the visa overstay category, meaning they came in on visas of various types but have remained after the period designated, they have breached US immigration law and can properly be picked up, even though they have unexpired visitors’ visas to the USA. The government in previous administrations had said that if there were enforcement activities carried out for specific targets, and there were other people who were not the subject of the raids/actions, but who were not in lawful status, they would be let go. Now the stance is that once you are not in lawful status, you can be arrested. They are calling this “collateral damage.”

For those persons who are undocumented, meaning they came, by whatever means, but without lawful status at any time, these persons are especially in danger of being arrested, even if they have been working and never committed or have never been accused of any criminal acts. These individuals should try to urgently seek advice from the many attorneys available as well as non-profit resources that are offering information.

You have a right to silence if stopped.

After giving your name and or showing your identification you can refuse to answer any more questions. The officers may yell, threaten, cajole or even lie to get you to speak. Be reminded that silence cannot be misinterpreted.

State clearly that you want to call your lawyer if you are stopped. You must say this unequivocally. The officers may later say you weren't clear, so you must be the one to make this request respectfully but forcefully.

Do not sign anything that you are given, in a stop, or at any location, regardless of what the officers say. You can sign away your rights quite easily and then that signed document can be used in court against you. Wait to speak with a lawyer and discuss all pros and cons. The officers should not detain you simply because you refuse to sign something.

Ask the officers if you are being arrested, if they say no, state that you wish to leave. If they say you cannot leave, remain as calm as possible and keep silent.

If they say you can go, walk away calmly, do not run even if you are extremely nervous and afraid.

Do not give law enforcement false documents. This is a serious criminal offence that could worsen a precarious immigration status. False documents that state that you are a US citizen, a green card holder or have any other lawful status in the USA will prevent you from ever getting an immigration benefit if you are convicted of such a crime.

If travelling within the country, ensure that you provide your whereabouts to loved ones. Ensure that if your status in the USA exposes you to ICE etc ., have a plan. Embassies are getting an increase in people seeking advice on how they can return home before they are deported.

Jamaicans without some kind of lawful US status, for example, only need their tickets and valid passports to leave the USA to return to Jamaica, if they are not detained and in custody for immigration breaches or criminal offenses.

Related Article

Green card holders who have extension documents or expired green card must make sure they have the two documents with them as much as possible. Several agencies are being coopted to work in immigration enforcement, and some may not know that an expired green card document with an extension of time document from USCIS affords the holder all the privileges of a green card holder with a current time frame.

Citizens who are living in mixed households, meaning there are people who have lawful status and there are others who do not have some kind of lawful status, should investigate benefits that are possible for these family members. Those with citizenship or other lawful status can petition for these other relatives, in specific circumstances. Ensure that you get information urgently.

People might be reluctant to apply for immigration benefits now because they fear exposing themselves to scrutiny. However, if you are picked up by immigration enforcement, the chances of getting an immigration benefit are reduced significantly for these main reasons.

You may be detained far from friends and family and are more susceptible to pressure to simply give up your rights. Attorneys may be reluctant to travel to remote detention centres. You will have no access to obtaining documents like birth certificates yourself to provide evidence that you qualify for the immigration benefit.

Most important of all, once you are detained and are put into the immigration court system, only a petition for an alien relative can be properly submitted on your behalf to USCIS.

If you have a criminal case, that is an additional layer of difficulty.

There is often very little coordination between the immigration court system and the criminal law court system to ensure that you can easily attend the hearings in the two sets of courts. You might become so frustrated with the slow pace of the different moving parts that you agree to voluntarily depart the USA even if you had an excellent chance of getting your benefit.

No one knows what is next in the immigration landscape. A plan of action based on information is crucial.

By Nadine C. Atkinson-Flowers ©

Atkinson-Flowers is admitted to practice in the US and Jamaica. Her US practice is in the area of immigration, while her Jamaican practice areas include immigration and general legal consultancy. She has been an attorney for over 15 years in Jamaica and has written articles for several legal publications. She is passionate about access to justice issues and volunteers with several legal, business, children and community service organisations in Jamaica and the US. She can be contacted at [email protected]