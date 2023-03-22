How to safeguard your pets from getting poisoned Loop Jamaica

Pet poisoning can occur in a number of ways; some occurrences are straightforward and clear, others may be right under your nose and you don’t know it.

Take, for example, the lily-of-the-valley and the gloriosa or flame lily, which are very dangerous to cats and dogs.

Lily-of-the-valley contains toxins that cause an abnormal – and possibly life-threatening – heart rhythm in both animals.

Other signs of toxicity include vomiting, diarrhoea, and weakness.

But, there are several other ways pets can fall victim to poisoning. These include ingesting toxic substances (paint chips, insecticides, etcetera), eating poisonous plants, or being exposed to harmful chemicals.

This #poisonpreventionweek, let’s address and/or correct some common practices to prevent pet poisoning.

1Keep toxic substances out of reach: Store household cleaning products, medications, and other toxic substances out of reach of your pets – keep them in cabinets or high shelves that are inaccessible to pets.

2Be cautious with food and treats: Avoid giving your pets human foods as some may be harmful/toxic to them. Human foods that may be too toxic for the furries include chocolate, grapes, and onions. Also, make sure to read the labels on pet treats to ensure they are safe and appropriate for your pet.

3Secure your trash: Keep your trash can in a secure location or use a pet-proof lid to prevent your pet from rummaging through it and ingesting harmful substances.

4 Learn to identify toxic plants: Many common houseplants and outdoor plants can be toxic to pets. Research which plants are poisonous and make a conscious decision to keep them away from your pet, planting them in your yard, or avoid bringing them into your home, altogether.

5 Keep your pet away from chemicals: Use pet-friendly products, such as cleaners and pesticides, and keep your pet away from areas that have been treated with pesticides recently or until otherwise advised.

6 Supervise your pet: Keep a watchful eye on your furry baby, especially if they are peculiar little one. This is particularly important if you have a puppy or kitten who may be more curious and prone to chewing on things they probably shouldn’t be chewing on.

Based on our Pet Poison Helpline call volume and extensive database, the top 10 most common toxins that Pet Poison Helpline gets called about are chocolate, grapes and raisins, Xylitol (sugar alcohol, found naturally in berries, plums, corn, oats, mushrooms, lettuce, trees, and some other fruits), Ibuprofen (a pain-relieving drug), Bromethalin (a rodenticide), Marijuana, Anticoagulant rodenticides, Vitamin D3, Onions/chives/leeks/shallots, and Carprofen (a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent used to relieve pain and inflammation in dogs).

Now keep in mind that some of these items listed are very toxic, while some are minimally toxic (like ant baits and silica packs). When in doubt, call your vet or contact the JSPCA to be safe. Take special care to keep these toxins out of your pet’s reach and pet-proof your house!

National Poison Prevention Week was established by the US Congress in 1961 to bring public attention to the dangers of poisoning and how to prevent it.

Each year, more than two million poisonings are reported to the nation’s poison control centres. The American Association of Poison Control Centers reports that 93% of poisonings occur in the home, 45% involve children under the age of six, and the majority of fatal poisonings occur in older adults.

If you suspect your pet has been poisoned, seek veterinary care immediately. Time is of the essence when it comes to treating poisoning, and the sooner your pet receives treatment, the better its chances of a full recovery.