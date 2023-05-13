HPV concerns; parents urged to also get boys 9-14 vaccinated Loop Jamaica

Officials from the Health Department are urging parents to also start looking at getting boys ages 9-14 to take the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to reduce their risk of getting genital warts.

“The HPV vaccine was initially offered to our girls nine to 15 years old getting two doses of the vaccine. That has been reduced to just one dose of vaccine for girls that are between nine and 15, Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr Marcia Graham has said.

She explained that health officials were also offering it to boys, nine to 14 years old because they are at risk for genital warts that this virus can cause, and if they get infected, when they have sexual relations with girls they can infect the girls and the girls can get cervical cancer, ” said Dr Graham.

She was speaking at the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States, HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection. It is usually harmless and goes away by itself, but some types can lead to genital warts or cancer. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer can be attributed to HPV infection.

She went further to encourage parents and guardians to ensure that their children are fully immunised.

“Getting your [children] fully immunised for their age is one way to protect them against avoidable, preventable diseases,” Dr Graham said.

So, we are offering a more comprehensive approach to prevention,” Dr Graham said.

Cervical cancer is the third most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Jamaican women.

Dr Graham also noted that the HPV vaccine is now available to females up to age 26.

Meanwhile, the Medical Officer of Health said that the parish’s public health department continues its immunisation programme in its mission to prevent childhood diseases.

Meanwhile, the Medical Officer of Health said that the parish's public health department continues its immunisation programme in its mission to prevent childhood diseases.

She implored schools to ensure that they have a copy of each student’s vaccination record on file before the end of this month, “so when the health team comes to visit, we can use same to ensure that it is up to date. We have been working with some schools, and there are times when the team goes there and the vaccination record is not on the students’ file”.

“We cannot wait until the end of May to do all of them, and so we would have asked some of you, given you advanced notice. We are asking you for your cooperation, so that we can ensure we are protecting our children in a fulsome way,” Dr. Graham said.