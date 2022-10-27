HR for Business: Employee benefits and the multigenerational workforce Loop Jamaica

Employee benefits play an important role in an organisation’s recruitment and retention strategy. A benefits package may include things like health insurance, life insurance and paid time off (vacation leave).

While some benefits are required by law, others are optional and are offered at the employers’ discretion. The benefits offered by an organisation will depend on factors like the size of the workforce and the industry in which it operates.

An additional factor that can also impact the benefits offered is the demographic makeup of the workforce. Though some organisations have a ‘one-size’ fits all approach to benefits, others offer an assortment of benefits in keeping with the age of their employees.

Given the increase in the multigenerational workforce, this approach helps to meet the varying needs of employees across different generations. If you are designing and/or redesigning your organization’s benefits package, outlined below are benefits to consider which can be tailored to meet the needs of a multigenerational workforce.

Non-financial retirement support. Older employees who are approaching retirement (or thinking about retirement) will need support with retirement planning. In addition to pension options, organisations may also offer retirement planning services, like pre-retirement counselling. Employers can contribute to or cover the cost fully for employees to meet with a counsellor and/or retirement planning coach.Dependent Care Assistance. Many employees form part of the ‘sandwich’ generation which means they are taking care of their children and their ageing parents. Consider providing dependent care assistance for these employees. This can be in the form of child-care services for young children and adult care services for older dependents.Educational Incentives. Consider offering interest-free loans that can help with student loan repayments for employees who join your organisation after completing their studies. This benefit can be useful to all employees but may be particularly useful to Millenials and Gen Z employees who have recently completed school. For employees who are pursuing studies while in your employment, tuition reimbursement for courses, conferences and workshops is a benefit that can be offered to them.Commuter spending. Although some employees work remotely and do not incur expenses going into an office, several employees still travel between the home and the office daily. Contributing to transportation costs can be a significant benefit for these employees. Money can be deducted from the employee’s paycheck and put into an account for the employee to use towards transportation services, parking, gas etc. This benefit can also be useful to all employees, across all generations.Baby Bucks. Provide new parents with a monetary contribution towards purchasing items for a new baby.

While all employees want good benefits, some benefits may be more appealing than others, depending on the employee’s stage in life.

It is therefore best to offer a combination of benefits that different employees will value. If properly designed, benefits will play a significant role in the recruitment and retention process and will contribute to having satisfied employees.

Malaika T. Edwards, PhD provides HR and Advisory services to business and individual clients. She is also an academic in the Higher Education landscape. You can contact her by email at [email protected] She may also be contacted via LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/malaika-edwards or on Instagram @drmalaika.edwards.