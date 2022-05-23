HR for Business: Knowledge transfer and the aging workforce | Loop Jamaica

At some point, organisations must consider managing the transfer of knowledge when older employees retire. This is critical for all organisations, regardless of size, since retirement can adversely impact business continuity if adequate preparations are not made to retain knowledge.

Considering this, HR professionals and business owners must be deliberate in facilitating knowledge transfer between older workers and other employees. Since there are several approaches which can be used to facilitate knowledge transfer, the approach(es) utilised should be aligned with the nature of the business and when employees are expected to retire.

As an initial course of action, a workplace analysis should be conducted to determine which employees are slated for retirement, when they will retire, which positions will be impacted by their departure and which skills set will be needed when they exit the workforce.

Armed with this knowledge, robust succession planning programmes should be developed and implemented in the respective areas. In addition to succession planning programmes, the following methods can also be utilized to facilitate knowledge transfer:

1. Cross-generational mentorship programmes. Mentorship is an effective way to facilitate knowledge transfer to younger, less experienced employees. Mentorship programmes allow older workers to train mentees and to assist them in acquiring/ developing technical skills. Although mentorship programmes are often informal, it is highly recommended that for this purpose, the programmes are structured and formalized as part of the knowledge transfer process.

2. Postpone/Delay Retirement. Typically, once an employee becomes retirement-eligible, HR begins to prepare for their departure – even in the absence of a suitable replacement. If knowledge transfer has not yet taken place, and/or is ongoing, however, ask your employees to delay their retirement until the process is complete. Importantly, delayed retirement will have a revised end date, so the transfer process should be completed by that time.

3. Organisational re-entry. In instances where employees have already retired, but their skills set are still needed, HR can accommodate organisational re-entry. This allows retirees to work with the organisation on a part-time/ contractual basis and to work on short-term projects. During this time employees can be trained and knowledge transfer can take place. While some positions may not require a formalized knowledge transfer process, there are instances where HR must take a strategic approach to retain organisational knowledge. Careful planning will ensure that your business remains viable and continues to operate effectively. The recommendations above will assist HR professionals and Business Owners during the process.

