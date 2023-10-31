Huawei issues statement on Huawei HG532 Router’s vulnerability Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Sponsored By : Huawei Loop News

The recent news report in Jamaica has not mentioned the fix released by Huawei promptly after a vulnerability in a router model was detected in 2017, and is misleading in creating the impression that the vulnerability had not been addressed immediately.

The vulnerability was detected back in 2017 and the involved router products were produced before 2013. Huawei acted promptly together with its partners and stakeholders and released a fix shortly afterwards. Based on preliminary investigations, the affected router model has not been sold in Jamaica through our official channel partners in the country and it is unlikely that this would pose any risks. 

We are working with the authorities to get more information on the details. We are committed to working with our partners and stakeholders to address the issue if there is any that still persists.

