Hudson handed spot in 200m final after being injured in buggy crash Loop Jamaica

Budapest, Hungary: Overseas-based Andrew Hudson was handed a spot in the 200m final of the World Athletics Championship after a collision involving a cart carrying 200m runners to their semifinal race on Thursday sent glass shards flying into the right eye of the Jamaican, forcing him to race with blurred vision.

The collision resulted in a delay of 20 minutes for the scheduled heat.

Under the pressure to compete despite his injury, the 26-year-old, racing in his first world championships, said doctors had flushed some of the glass out after the accident. He said he couldn’t see out of his right eye but he decided to race nonetheless.

He finished fifth, but track officials decided to advance him into Friday’s final, which will include nine sprinters, not the usual eight.

Recalling the accident, Hudson stated, “A bunch of glass went into my right eye. My eye was a blur. The race was a blur.

“I went back to the medical and the doctor tried to flush it out as best as possible. We are athletes. He asked me if I was going to run or not. It was kind of run or lose my spot. And I’ve worked too hard to be here. That’s why I tried.”

Hudson expressed gratitude towards fellow athletes for their understanding and willingness to reschedule the heat. He emphasized, “I appreciate the athletes waiting agreeing to take the heat later on in the competition. I am on my way to the doctor now.”

Noah Lyles, who secured the 100m title on Sunday, achieved the fastest qualification time for the 200m final at 19.76 seconds. Lyles shared his thoughts on Instagram, stating, “Survived a crash and still got the fastest time going into the final. Thank you God for watching over me.”