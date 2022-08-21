Hudson, Salmon, Smikle strike gold on final day of NACAC Championships Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s athletes won 12 medals on the third and final day of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Championships at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, The Bahamas, on Sunday.

The final day haul comprises three gold, six silver, and three bronze for a total of 24 following one on Friday’s opening day and 11 on Saturday’s second day.

Traves Smikle opened the golden path for Jamaica on Sunday and was joined by Shiann Salmon and national 200m champion Andrew Hudson.

Jamaica’s Traves Smikle in action in the men’s discus.

Smikle hurled the disc 62.89m on his third attempt to beat compatriot Fedrick Dacres for the men’s discus gold.

Dacres, who led after the first round with 62.11m secured the silver medal with a throw of 62.79m in the fifth and penultimate round.

Mario Alberto Diaz of Cuba won the bronze with an effort of 62.13m.

Shiann Salmon of Jamaica celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Salmon led home another one-two finish for Jamaica in the women’s 400m hurdles by taking gold in 54.22 seconds.

Janieve Russell finished second for the silver medal in a time of 54.87 while Cassandra Tate (55.62) of the USA took the bronze medal.

Hudson, who was born in the USA and completed for them before changing his allegiance to Jamaica last month, beat the USA pair of Kyree King and Josephus Lyles in the men’s 200m.

The 25-year-old Hudson secured the victory in a new personal best time of 19.87. King crossed the line in 20 seconds flat and Lyles in 20.18.

Tajay Gayle and former Great Britain athlete Adelle Tracey joined Dacres and Russell as individual silver medal winners.

The women’s 4x400m relay quartet of Andrenette Knight, Junelle Bromfield, Shiann Salmon, and Janieve Russell and the men’s 4x400m relay team of Demish Gaye, Karayme Bartley, Jevon Francis, and Christopher Taylor were responsible for the other two silver medals.

Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle in action in the men’s long jump.

2019 World champion Gayle, who has been hampered by injury this season, had to settle for silver in The Bahamas with an effort of 7.81m. Gayle’s countryman Shawn-D Thompson secured the bronze medal with 7.75m.

William Williams of the USA won the gold medal with 7.89m.

Tracey finished second in the women’s 1500m to earn her second medal at the championships. She completed the course in 4:08.42, well behind Heather Maclean of the USA who won the gold medal in 4:04.53.

Tracey won her first medal on Saturday when finishing third in the women’s 800m, her first medal in Jamaican colours.

Jamaica closed out the championships by winning bronze medals in the women’s and men’s 4x100m relays.