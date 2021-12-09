Hugh Graham replaces annual Christmas treat with vax blitz | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Hugh Graham replaces annual Christmas treat with vax blitz | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Reggae Boyz coach Theodore Whitmore out

Chug It advances plans to sue Spice

Hugh Graham replaces annual Christmas treat with vax blitz

It’s time for more Suga: Your Suga Artisan guide for the weekend

It’s time for more Suga: Your Suga Artisan guide for the weekend

‘Nzinga King trimming’ probe complete; awaiting ruling — INDECOM

New Fortress Energy awards over $26 million in tertiary scholarships

China dismisses UK, Canada Olympic boycott as ‘farce’

NBA: Kuzma’s 3 lifts Wizards over Pistons 119-116 in OT

10 MOCA investigations of public officials underway — Chang

Thursday Dec 09

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago – Updated

Paramount Trading vaccine blitz

CEO of Paramount Trading, Hugh Graham, has opted not to host an annual Christmas treat for residents in surrounding communities in which the lubricants company operates.

He has instead opted to organise a vaccination blitz.

Graham hosted the blitz on Saturday, December 4, at the company’s facility on Hagley Park Road, Kingston.

The businessman, who also serves as Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western, reported that over 100 persons, including Paramount Trading staff and residents in the area, turned out to receive the jab.

“On a day like this, we would have a big treat, with 1,800 children … now, we are in COVID time. So we have to change and respond to the times that we are in,” Graham said.

The businessman believes herd immunity will help the county return to normal.

He urged his counterparts in the business and political circles to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated.

Persons who attended the vaccination blitz received refreshments and goodie bags.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Reggae Boyz coach Theodore Whitmore out

Entertainment

Chug It advances plans to sue Spice

Jamaica News

Hugh Graham replaces annual Christmas treat with vax blitz

More From

Jamaica News

BOJ clears up confusion around $5,000 banknote



The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is advising the public that a $5,000 commemorative banknote, in celebration of Jamaica’s 50 years of political independence, is currently in circulation.

The ban

See also

Jamaica News

Politician charged with gun offence after allegedly assaulting wife

The St James police on Wednesday arrested and charged Councillor for the Rose Heights Division in the parish, Arthur Lynch, with the offences of illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law

Business

TaxO Express to attend traffic court for motorists

In light of the recent announcement by the Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ) that persons holding traffic tickets will have no choice but to visit the respective courts across the island to pay thei

Jamaica News

‘Person of interest’ in teacher’s killing in police custody

The man identified by the St Elizabeth police as a “person of interest” in the murder of schoolteacher Chanel Smith on Tuesday is now in police custody.

In a brief statement early Wednesday, the Co

Entertainment

Robbie Shakespeare has died

The music fraternity is mourning the loss of another of its legends, as Robbie Shakespeare, best known as one half of the production duo and reggae rhythm section, Sly and Dunbar, died on Wednesday.

Sport

Thompson-Herah shortlisted for BBC World Sport Star 2021

The unstoppable Elaine Thompson-Herah is on course to close out an outstanding year in athletics as she has been nominated for yet another award, this time the BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols