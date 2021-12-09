Hugh Graham replaces annual Christmas treat with vax blitz | Loop Jamaica

CEO of Paramount Trading, Hugh Graham, has opted not to host an annual Christmas treat for residents in surrounding communities in which the lubricants company operates.

He has instead opted to organise a vaccination blitz.

Graham hosted the blitz on Saturday, December 4, at the company’s facility on Hagley Park Road, Kingston.

The businessman, who also serves as Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western, reported that over 100 persons, including Paramount Trading staff and residents in the area, turned out to receive the jab.

“On a day like this, we would have a big treat, with 1,800 children … now, we are in COVID time. So we have to change and respond to the times that we are in,” Graham said.

The businessman believes herd immunity will help the county return to normal.

He urged his counterparts in the business and political circles to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated.

Persons who attended the vaccination blitz received refreshments and goodie bags.