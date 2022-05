Skeletal remains believed to be that of a human being were found on South Street, Morant Bay, St Thomas on Sunday, May 8.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that at about 10:00 am, members of the parish council were demolishing an abandoned building in the area; when the skeletal remains were found in a wooden box.

The police were summoned and the scene was processed.

The remains were transported to the morgue pending a post-mortem examination.