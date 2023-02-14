Humble Lion return to winning ways on matchday 14, Mount Pleasant held Loop Jamaica

Humble Lion returned to winning ways with an away 2-1 victory over Dunbeholden in the final game of matchday 14 of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) – powered by Digicel – at Jamaica College’s Ashenheim Stadium on Monday night.

The Clarendon-based team consolidated fourth spot with the victory.

A brilliant freekick by Andrew Vanzie opened the scoring for Humble Lion in the third minute but Shakeen Powell pulled Dunbeholden levelled in the 51st minute. Humble Lion would not be denied and Javon Smith popped up in the 90+1 minute to break Dunbeholden’s heart and pushed his team to 22 points.

Dunbeholden remained sixth on 19 points.

In the second game at the venue, Tivoli Gardens and Vere United played to a tame 0-0 draw. Tivoli Gardens are ninth on 17 points while Vere United are 12th on 14 points.

On the opening day of matchday 14, former champions Arnett Gardens surged into the second spot following an exciting 2-1 win over Cavalier on Sunday while leader Mount Pleasant were held to a tame 0-0 draw by lowly Faulkland FC.

Goals by Jaheim Thomas (10th minute) and Fabian Reid (45+2 minute) propelled Arnett Gardens to their eighth win from 14 games at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex. They moved to 27 points.

Shaniel Thomas scored a screamer in the dying minutes of added time that brought some respectability to the scoreline but too late for Cavalier as they slipped a spot to third on 26 points.

Leaders Mount Pleasant FA were held to a 0-0 draw by Faulkland FC at Wespow Park in Montego Bay to inch to 31 points, four atop of the table.

The promoted Faulkland remained second from the bottom in 13th spot on seven points.

Champions Harbour View ended their two-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over cellar dwellers Chapelton Maroons FC at Edward Seaga Sports Complex. Trey Bennett netted the winner in the 15th minute as the ‘Stars of the East’ remained in fifth spot on 22 points. Clarendon-based Chapelton Maroons were suffering their ninth loss of the season.

At the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Molynes United clipped Waterhouse 2-1 courtesy of goals from Jermy Nelson (27th-minute penalty) and Jason Wright (71st minute). Shaquiel Bradford replied for Waterhouse in minute 42nd minute.

It was Molynes’ fourth win of the season but they remained in 11th spot on 17 points while Waterhouse stayed in eighth on 18 points following their sixth loss of the season.

Montego Bay United and Portmore United battled to a 1-1 draw in the second match at Wespow Park. Alex Marshall scored his first goal of the season netting in the 22nd minute but Johan Weatherly responded for Montego Bay in minute 49th minute for a share of the points.

Portmore United are just outside the top six in seventh spot with 18 points while Montego Bay are 10th with 17 points.

MATCHDAY 14 RESULTS

SUNDAYMolynes United 2 Waterhouse 1Faulkland FC 0 Mount Pleasant FA 0Montego Bay United 1 Portmore United 1Harbour View 1 Chapelton Maroons FC 0Arnett Gardens 2 Cavalier 1

MONDAYTivoli 0 Vere 0Dunbeholden 1 Humble Lion 2