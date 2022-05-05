Hundreds of SMEs benefit from NCB financing facility | Loop Jamaica

As the economy begins to rebound and businesses begin to ramp up operations, hundreds of small business owners across the island are benefiting from funding facilities designed to help them grow their operations and improve performance.

Chief among these is the Quick Biz SME solution, a loan facility designed by the National Commercial Bank to provide funding to customers based on their account activity.

The facility, which has recently been revised to better meet the changing needs of businesses, offers NCB customers up to $15 million with no collateral required and at competitive rates. Businesses have up to 48 months to repay, with a three-month moratorium on principal repayments.

Customers may also have the opportunity to qualify for additional funding of up to $45 million using the Development Bank of Jamaica’s Credit Enhancement Facility.

Since launching the initial product in 2012, the NCB said it has helped hundreds of businesses with financing.

“Supporting SMEs is at the core of our commitment to nation-building, and we have dedicated ourselves to actively exploring ways to empower them in growing their businesses, by making financing more accessible and by simplifying the process,” said Sheree Martin, Head of Retail Banking, NCB.

Noting that customers have responded positively to the loan facility, finding it convenient and easy to access, Martin shared that the bank encourages customers to leverage this funding solution to take their operations to new levels.

“We want our SMEs to feel assured in our commitment to meeting their needs, and we are reaching out to discuss how we can best support them,” said Martin.

For more information about the Quick Biz Loan, NCB invites existing customers to call or e-mail their Business Banker or Branch Manager or to sign up via the website www.jncb.com/businessloans.