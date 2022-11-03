Hunt on for ‘Grimy Boss’, most wanted man said operating in Bull Bay Loop Jamaica

The police have listed 29-year-old Nesta Morrison, otherwise called ‘Bigga Crime’ or ‘Grimy Boss’, as one of the most wanted men who has been wreaking havoc in the 11 Miles Area of Bull Bay, St Thomas.

In a release on Friday evening, the police said a major operation by the Joint Anti-Gang Taskforce (JAGTF) is under way in the area to apprehend Morrison and his associates.

The police described him as the leader of the Tankwell gang, and said Morrison is considered to be armed and dangerous, and has been linked to multiple incidents of major crime, including murder, shooting and arson.

The release said he is also wanted for shooting at a police team some time ago.

Morrison, who the police said has been listed as wanted several times before, is being urged to turn himself in to the security forces immediately.

Additionally, the security forces are warning that anyone who may be associated with Morrison and may be harbouring him at their residences, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law once found to be involved in such illegal activities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nesta Morrison is being asked to contact JAGTF at 876-224-4483, Crime Stop at 311, NIB Tip Line at 811, or the JDF Tip Line at 876-837-8888.