Hunt on for instigator behind bomb threat at St Mary High School Loop Jamaica

A manhunt is on for the individual who was behind a bomb threat at St Mary High School in Highgate, St Mary on Monday.

The threat, which was reportedly sent in a voice note to the school’s principal, resulted in classes being held online for the day.

Students sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) examinations were allowed on the campus to sit their exams as scheduled.

Head of the St Mary police, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson, said the bomb threat was brought to the school’s attention on Sunday night.

The voice note was received by the principal and sent to police personnel sometime after 10pm on Sunday.

The individual, whose voice was distorted using a voice-changer technology, demanded $40 million by 7am on Monday morning.

The individual said failure to do so by the authorities would result in the school’s canteen being blown up.

Morgan-Simpson said the relevant arrangements were made shortly afterwards, and law enforcement personnel, including the Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF’s) bomb squad, went to the school compound to search the campus on Monday.

Morgan-Simpson said the deployment included the use of a JDF helicopter to rush the military personnel to the location.

No bomb was found, and clearance was given sometime after 8am for persons to access the school compound.

“I am hoping that we will be able to find who is the perpetrator, and that the person can be dealt with according to law,” said Morgan-Simpson.

Meanwhile, Principal of St Mary High School, Jullet Frazer-Sadaar, said internal examinations were rescheduled for students at the school, and those in grades seven to 10 were advised to remain at home.

Consequently, classes were held online.

She appealed to persons making mischief by issuing bomb threats to desist from doing so.

“… They really need to think about the impact that it has on persons who are innocent and looking to get on with their lives and to make a difference to Jamaica,” Frazer-Sadaar told reporters.

Face-to-face classes are expected to resume at the institution on Tuesday.

The bomb threat at the St Mary-based school came after Sunday’s bomb threat that crippled commercial activities in a section of Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The police have since apprehended the man who is believed to have issued the threat in that town.