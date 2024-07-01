Hurricane Beryl: BOJ to close at noon on Tuesday

Hurricane Beryl: BOJ to close at noon on Tuesday
Bank of Jamaica will close its office to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, 2 July, 2024 at noon to facilitate preparations in light of the threat of Hurricane Beryl.

The public will be updated regarding any further developments or changes to the bank’s operating schedule and apologises for any inconvenience that this early closure may cause.

“Please take the necessary precautions to ensure your safety and the preservation of your property,” the bank said.

Despite the possibility of Hurricane Beryl weakening to a category two system while passing south of Jamaica, it is still expected to remain a powerful system, with extremely dangerous winds that could cause extensive damage. 

The damage could be particularly devastating along the island’s south coast.

