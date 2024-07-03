Hurricane Beryl – NSWMA removing loose garbage :

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is removing loose garbage from communities ahead of the passage of Hurricane Beryl’s passage, to prevent blockage of drains and waterways.

Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon said the Authority has already activated its emergency plan, as Jamaica continues to prepare for the system.

“We are out and we will stay out as long as we can to make sure that we take all the garbage from the communities, especially the loose garbage that can find its way into our waterways and drains and cause blockages and contribute to flooding,” he said.

“We don’t want that. So, we are moving decisively in that regard and will continue to do so until it becomes necessary to make a judgment call and pull back,” the executive director emphasised.

Gordon said focus is being placed on areas prone to flooding, such as Seaview Gardens, New Haven and Bull Bay in St Andrew and Rocky Point in Clarendon, among others.

In addition, he is asking citizens not to put out garbage at this time, unless it is properly containerised.

“Don’t put it out now, because all the loose garbage becomes a nuisance when the water starts rising. So that’s one of the encouragements that we are giving and we are beseeching people, please just help us in this regard,” Gordon appealed.

The NSWMA is responsible for solid waste management in Jamaica.