Hurricane Beryl: Sagicor, Alliance Financial announce closure plans

As Jamaica prepares for the impending impact of Hurricane Beryl, several businesses have issued closure notices to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.

Due to Hurricane Beryl, Sagicor has announced the early closure of some of its locations on Tuesday, July 2. These locations will remain closed on Wednesday, July 3, when the hurricane is expected to impact the island. The affected branches include:

All Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited BranchesAll Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited BranchesAll Advantage General Insurance Company BranchesAll Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited BranchesAll Sagicor Property Services Branches

Meanwhile, all Alliance Financial Services locations will remain open until 5 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, except for the Liguanea and Belmont Road locations, which will close at 12 p.m. All Alliance Financial Services locations will remain closed on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Sagicor has assured customers that their ABMs, online platforms such as eBank and Client Web, and company websites will remain accessible for their convenience. Clients can also contact the Client Support Centre at 888-Sagicor (724-4267) for assistance.

“We encourage everyone to prioritize their safety during this time and take necessary precautions for the well-being of yourselves and your loved ones. We appreciate your understanding and urge you to monitor local news and weather updates for further information,” Sagicor stated.

Late Monday, Beryl’s winds increased to 160 mph (260 kph). Fluctuations in strength were likely in the coming days.

Beryl was about 510 miles (825 kilometers) east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 22 mph (33 kph). It was forecast to pass near Jamaica on Wednesday.