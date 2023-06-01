Hurricane Season: 15 storms, 7 hurricanes predicted Loop Jamaica

Hurricane Season: 15 storms, 7 hurricanes predicted
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Hurricane Season: 15 storms, 7 hurricanes predicted

Caribbean News
Laura Dowrich-Phillips

10 minutes ago

At least one major hurricane is being forecast to pass through the Caribbean this year.

That is the finding from Colorado State University (CSU) that issued an updated forecast for the 2023 hurricane season, which begins today, June 1.

The university said there is a 47 per cent probability of at least one major hurricane, between categories three and five, tracking through the Caribbean.

CSU said information obtained through May indicates that the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season will have activity near the 1991-2020 average.

Counting the recently identified subtropical storm that formed in January, CSU is predicting 15 total named storms in the basin this year.

“We estimate that 2023 will have an additional 14 named storms (average is 14.4), 57.75 named storm days (average is 69.4), seven hurricanes (average is 7.2), 30 hurricane days (average is 27.0), three major (Category 3-4-5) hurricanes (average is 3.2) and seven major hurricane days (average is 7.4),” CSU said.

CSU said El Ni?o development appears imminent, however, the intensity of a potential El Ni?o event remains uncertain.

El Ni?o typically reduces Atlantic hurricane activity through increases in vertical wind shear.

However, CSU said sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are near or at record levels, so despite the high potential for an El Ni?o, the impacts on tropical Atlantic/Caribbean vertical wind shear may not be as strong as is typically experienced given the extremely warm Atlantic.

