Hurricane Tammy pulling away from the Northern Leeward Islands Loop Jamaica

Tammy is pulling away from the Northern Leeward Islands.

The US National Hurricane Center in its 8 am update says Hurricane Tammy is about 60 miles northeast of Anguilla.

All Hurricane Warnings have been discontinued. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

At 8 am AST (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 62.5 West.

Tammy is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h) and this general motion is expected today, followed by a turn toward the north or north-northeast on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is possible today followed by fluctuations in strength thereafter.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ———————- RAINFALL: Tammy is expected to produce the following storm total rainfall: Leeward Islands: 4 to 8 inches with storm total maximum amounts of 12 inches Martinique and Dominica: An additional 2 to 4 inches, with storm total maximum of 6 inches British and US Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: 1 to 2 inches with maximum storm total amounts of 4 inches These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain. SURF: Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Oct 21- 11 pm update

The US National Hurricane Center reported in a 9:15 pm update said that Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations indicate that the centre of Hurricane Tammy made landfall on the island of Barbuda.

The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 85 mph (140km/h).

Oct 21- 5 pm UPDATE

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Hurricane Tammy is very near Antigua with strong winds and heavy rains spreading across portions of the Leeward Islands. Tammy is about 35 miles east-southeast of Antigua.

The NHC in its 5 pm update says the government of France has discontinued the Hurricane Warning for Guadeloupe and has discontinued the Tropical Storm Watch for Martinique.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for… * Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla * St Maarten * St Martin and St Barthelemy A Hurricane Watch is in effect for… * Saba and St Eustatius A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… * Saba and St Eustatius A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for… * British Virgin Islands

At 5 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 61.3 West. Tammy is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h) and this general motion is expected through Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north on Monday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands by Sunday afternoon. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts.

Slow strengthening is possible during the next few days.

Original Story- 2 pm

The US National Hurricane Center says strong winds and heavy rains are spreading across portions of the Leeward Islands.

Its 2 pm update says Tammy is about 25 miles north-northeast of Guadeloupe and about 50 miles southeast of Antigua.

Tammy is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

The Prefecture de Guadeloupe had placed the French Caribbean Island on Cyclonic Purple Alert for Hurricane Tammy as the path of Tammy was expected to pass in the immediate vicinity of the island of Desirade.

Guadeloupe has since transitioned to gray cyclonic alert/alter level set in orange for heavy rain and flooding waves, and yellow for gusty winds.

Looking at the path of Hurricane Tammy that leads it to move away from Guadeloupe, the Prefect of Guadeloupe region has decided to immediately switch to gray cyclonic alert. This ends the lockdown and allows for the resumption of traffic and economic activities.

According to the NHC, at 2 pm AST (1800 UTC), the centre of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 61.2 West.

Tammy is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north on Monday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands by Sunday afternoon. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Hurricane Warning is in effect for… * Guadeloupe * Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla * St Maarten * St Martin and St Barthelemy A Hurricane Watch is in effect for… * Saba and St Eustatius A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… * Saba and St Eustatius A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for… * Martinique * British Virgin Islands