Husband charged with murder after 67-y-o bedridden wife found dead | Loop Jamaica

The Clarendon Police have charged a husband for the murder of his wife which took place at their home on Toronto Terrace, Lionel Town Housing Scheme in Clarendon on Monday, July 04.

Charged for the murder of Pamelia Gregory is 69-year-old Thadius Gregory.

Reports are that at about 7:00 am, Gregory, who is bedridden, was at home with her husband and two grandsons.

One of the grandsons was reportedly checking on her when he entered the room and saw her lying on the bed with blood coming from her neck.

Gregory allegedly attacked the grandson with a knife when he tried to aid Mrs Gregory and a tussle ensued. The grandson managed to free himself and alerted neighbours, who called the police.

The police responded and Mr Gregory was taken into custody where he later confessed to killing his wife. He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.