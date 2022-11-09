Husband in custody after chef’s decomposing body found at home Loop Jamaica

A suspect is in police custody following the discovery of a woman’s decomposing body at her home in Logwood district, Hanover on Tuesday, November 8.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Judeen Smith-Greyson, otherwise called ‘Youth Man’ and ‘Red Boot’, who was a chef.

Reports are that about 12:15 pm, residents detected a foul odour coming from the house, and summoned the police.

On arrival of law enforcers, Smith-Greyson’s body was seen lying on the floor with several stab wounds.

The body was in a state of decomposition.

The scene was processed and the body was subsequently removed to the morgue, pending a post-mortem examination.

Following several leads and police operations to apprehend the deceased woman’s husband, who is a suspect in relation to her murder, he turned himself in to the May Pen police in Clarendon early on Wednesday morning.

Arrangements are being made for the husband to be interviewed by investigators.

Investigations continue into the development.