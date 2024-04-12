HWT Fire Station to be temporarily closed for rehabilitation works Loop Jamaica

Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Stewart Beckford, is giving assurances that the public can expect a high quality of fire and related services to be delivered to areas which have been served by the Half-Way Tree Fire Station, even though the facility will be temporarily closed and the operations relocated to allow for major rehabilitation works.

In a release on Friday afternoon, the JFB said the operations of the Half-Way Tree station will be temporarily relocated to the York Park Fire Station on Orange Street as of Monday, April 15.

Of the pending logistical change and overall project, Beckford said: “this major infrastructure project is a critical component of the transformation of fire and rescue services to ensure optimal delivery in an evolving physical landscape in Kingston and St Andrew. It will address firefighter and staff safety, as well as expand and further modernise service capacity.

In elaborating, he said: “We expect that the project will last for approximately four months, and while there may be instances of delayed responses due to the relocation, I wish to give the assurance that every measure has been taken to minimise any disruption to service and ask for understanding as the works are undertaken.”

Beckford also assured that “Our firefighters remain committed to responding swiftly and effectively to all emergencies throughout this period, and any member of the public can contact us at 876-922-2121-2.”