‘Hybrid President’ being eyed for Jamaican republic, says CRC Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC) is examining the type of presidency that will be best suited for the country once it transitions to a republic.

The committee is already “leaning” towards what is being called a hybrid president, according to Legal and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Marlene Malahoo Forte.

“We’re leaning toward a hybrid presidency, not a ceremonial president; a president who will exercise a set of powers, some ceremonial, some executive,” the minister told a town hall meeting hosted by the CRC in Portland on Wednesday.

“We’re tailor-making something for the Jamaican people,” stated Malahoo Forte, who did not provide further details.

Earlier this year, the committee arrived at consensus to recommend the establishment of the Office of President of the Republic of Jamaica, replacing the British monarch and its representative, the governor general, as the future head of state.

That proposal followed the committee’s unanimous recommendation to abolish the current constitutional monarchy form of government.

The CRC has also arrived at consensus on how the president will be selected on the “nomination of the prime minister, after consultation with the leader of the Opposition, to be confirmed in the Parliament,” Malahoo Forte stated earlier this year.

The minister said on Wednesday that the current constitutional reform process could also see consideration being given for a deputy head of Government to be addressed, as the current position of deputy prime minister is not included in the Jamaican Constitution.

She made that particular disclosure in responding to a question from Councillor of the Fellowship Division in Portland, the People’s National Party (PNP) Collin Bell, on whether the position of deputy prime minister is in the constitution.

“We do not have in the constitution the role of deputy prime minister. Many governments do not have it, but conventionally, deputy prime ministers have been named from time to time,” Malahoo Forte stated.

“So, one of the questions we may have to answer is whether we move to have a deputy head of government formalised within our constitutional arrangements,” she indicated.

The minister said even though the position of a deputy prime minister is not in the constitution, it is not unconstitutional to have someone in the position.