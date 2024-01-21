Hydel and Calabar dominate McKenley/Wint Track and Field Classic Loop Jamaica

Hydel High and host school, Calabar High, emerged as dominant forces at the McKenley/Wint Track and Field Classic on Saturday.

Calabar High achieved seven victories, outpacing Jamaica College (JC) by four wins, which secured three victories. Kingston College (KC), Munro, and Wolmer’s each claimed two victories.

On the girls’ side, Hydel asserted their supremacy with an impressive tally of 12 victories, capitalising on the absence of main rivals Edwin Allen High. Convent of Mercy Academy and Immaculate Conception High School followed with two victories each.

Hydel High’s notable achievements included four one-two finishes in Class One 100m, Class Two 400m, Class One 400m hurdles, and Class One long jump.

In the Girls’ Class One 100m, Alliah Baker emerged as the fastest, winning the first section in 11.71 seconds. She outpaced her teammate Shania Myers, who clocked a new personal best of 12.13, securing the second-fastest time across the five sections. The third-fastest time, 12.27, also came from the first section, courtesy of Bridgeport High’s Brittney McCormack, who trailed the Hydel pair.

Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High easily took the Class Two 100m title in 11.60, Kaliesha Bell of St Mary’s High won the Class Three 100m title in a new personal best time of 12.49 and Mick-Kayla Gardener of Wolmer’s took the Girls’ Class Four title in 12.58, also a new personal best.

Jody-Ann Daley clinched the Girls’ Class Two 400m title in 55.25 seconds, surpassing her teammate Natassia Fletcher (55.73, a new personal best) and Dockery (55.94).

The Girls’ Class One 400m hurdles was won by Aaliyah Mullings in a new personal best of 1:00.49. Mullings’ teammate Natassia Fletcher also achieved a new personal best after winning section four in 1:02.74, the second-fastest time over the heats. Fletcher later returned to complete Hydel’s one-two finish in the flat 400m.

Shania Myers, who finished second in the Class One 100m, returned to claim the long jump title with an effort of 5.80m, representing a new personal best. Juwonna Whitehorn completed Hydel’s one-two finish with a personal best effort of 5.13m, while Mireya Simpson of Immaculate Conception High finished third with 5.03m, also achieving a personal best.

Hydel High also dominated the sprint hurdles, winning three of the four titles.

Anneika Carnegia won the Girls’ Class Three 80m hurdles in a new personal best of 11.86. Jody-Ann Daley, who had earlier secured the Class Two 400m title, returned to win the Class Two 100m hurdles in a new personal best of 13.54, securing a double victory. Shania Myers easily won the Class One 100m hurdles in 13.85, completing a double victory following her long jump title.

Imani Crawford of Convent of Mercy Academy prevented Hydel from achieving a clean sweep of the sprint hurdles. Crawford won the Girls’ Class Four 70 hurdles in 11.13 seconds, which was the joint fastest time over the heats with Hydel’s Arrian Nelson. Crawford, who competed in the fifth section, was given the nod.

Immaculate’s victories came in the field events. Jamie Lee Tulloch secured an easy victory in the Girls’ Class Three discus throw with a personal best effort of 36.52m. Zoelle James finished second with 32.72m, also a personal best, completing a one-two finish for Immaculate.

Jada Francis won the Girls’ Class Two discus throw with a personal best of 43.51m, easily beating Saje Cruickshank of Convent of Mercy Academy, who threw 37.03m, also a personal best.

Calabar’s seven victories include three hurdles titles.

Junior Gallimore (PB 52.61) outpaced KC’s Merrick Richards (PB 52.65) to win the Boys’ Class One 400m hurdles. Calabar’s Shadane Smith, who won the first section in 52.67, finished as the third-fastest over the five sections.

KC’s Jahvanie Tyrell was easily the quickest in the Boys’ Class Two 400m hurdles after winning section three in a new personal best of 55.74. Calabar’s Robert Miller, who won section one in a new personal best of 55.97, secured the second-fastest time.

Calabar’s remaining two hurdles titles were in the sprints. Divondrae Matthews triumphed over KC’s Brandon Bennett in a closely contested Boys’ Class Three 100m hurdles. Both athletes achieved new personal best times, with Matthews clocking 13.62 and Bennett recording 13.63. Mark-Daniel Allen of Wolmer’s was the third-fastest over the heats after winning section four in 13.73, a new personal best.

Zacre Braham was the fastest in the Boys’ Class One 110m hurdles, winning section one in 14.46 seconds. KC’s Rayon Walkin was the second quickest after winning section three in a new personal best of 14.60, and JC’s Joshua Edwards followed as the third quickest with 14.65.

KC dominated the Boys’ Class Two 110m hurdles with a one-two finish. Taj-Oneil Gordon was the fastest over the heats after winning section one in a new personal best of 14.29, and section two winner Jonathan Clarke was the second quickest with 14.67.

Meanwhile, JC’s Hector Benjamin proved to be too good for his rivals in the time final, securing the win in the Boys’ Class One 100m.

Benjamin clocked a solid 10.34 seconds in section one for a decisive victory. The next two fastest also came from section one. Benjamin’s teammate, Dontae Watson, secured the second-fastest overall time with a new personal best of 10.61, while Calabar’s Khamani Gordon ranked as the third fastest with 10.65 – also achieving a new personal best.

In Class Two, Calabar’s Nickecoy Bramwell clocked a new personal best of 10.94 seconds, showcasing an impressive performance to claim the title. Meanwhile, Wolmer’s Mario Ross secured Class Three honours with a new personal best of 11.13.