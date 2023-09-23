Hydel and Mona secure close wins in Manning Cup; KC score 14 goals Loop Jamaica

Two of the title favorites, Hydel High and Mona High, secured narrow victories, while Kingston College (KC) revved up their season with a dominating 14-0 win over Penwood High in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Saturday.

Hydel High clinched a 1-0 victory against Charlie Smith High, with Gabriel Sebourne netting the crucial goal at the Royal Lakes field. This win keeps them atop Group A with a perfect nine points from three games.

KC, which suffered a 4-0 loss to Hydel in their first match secured their third consecutive win. They delivered the most emphatic performance of the round by overwhelming Penwood High 14-0 at the Stadium East field.

Demario Dailey was a standout, registering four goals in the 70th, 75th, 85th, and 90th minutes. Alex Hislop also had a stellar outing, contributing three goals in the 36th, 81st, and 90th minutes. Jaheim McLean (9th, 41st), Damaine Smith (65th, 66th), and Kemal Patterson (12th, 33rd) each chipped in with two goals.

As a result, KC climbed to second spot in the group with nine points from four games.

Calabar High find themselves in third place, also with nine points, following their 5-2 triumph over Camperdown High. Meanwhile, Charlie Smith slipped to fourth place with six points.

In Zone E, Mona High handed St Catherine High their first loss of the season, prevailing 2-1 on their home ground. This victory catapulted Mona High into the sole leadership position with 12 points, while St Catherine dropped to second place with nine points.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Group AHydel 1 Charlie Smith 1KC 14 Penwood 0Calabar 5 Camperdown 2

Group EEdith Dalton James 3 Holy Trinity 4Mona High 2 St Catherine High 1