Hydel docked three points for using ineligible players against KC Loop Jamaica

Hydel High have been deducted three points for using ineligible players against Kingston College (KC) in their opening fixture of the ongoing ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on September 12 at the Royal Lakes field.

Hydel had won the game 4-0.

The decision to deduct points from Hydel High was announced on Tuesday, following an investigation carried out by the disciplinary committee of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA).

A media release from ISSA stated that “the disciplinary committee found that Hydel High exceeded the number of quota players in the said game and has ruled that Hydel High will lose all three points gained in the match.”

The release further stated that “KC will be awarded the points with a score of 3-0 for the game played on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.”

Furthermore, as a consequence of this ruling, Hydel High School will be placed on a three-year probation, commencing on September 26, 2023.

As a result of these developments, Hydel High have slipped from atop the standings to third place, now holding six points from three games. In contrast, KC have climbed to the top position in the group with a perfect 12 points from four games, placing them three points ahead of Calabar High, which currently occupy the second position.

This decision comes just four days after a similar ruling where the defending champions, Jamaica College, were also deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player in their opening match of the season against Tivoli Gardens High, which took place on September 9.