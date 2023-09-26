Hydel docked three points for using ineligible players against KC Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Hydel docked three points for using ineligible players against KC Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Canada book a ticket to the Paris Olympics by defeating Reggae Girlz

Clarke says senators will not get an increase in stipend

Years after failing interview, JFB’s highest-ranked woman eyes top job

Hydel docked three points for using ineligible players against KC

‘Nowhere closer to finding them,’ Paulwell says of daughter, her mom

Sandz organiser donates over $500,000 to three local schools

Judge rules Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate

Juliet Holness is new Speaker of the House of Representatives

Ex-Reggae Boy Darren Moore’s Huddersfield snatch late draw at Coventry

Best parenting tips for the rainy weather

Tuesday Sep 26

25?C
Loop Sports

59 minutes ago

Action from a Group A ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup game between Kingston College and Camperdown High at the Anthony Spaulding Complex on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. KC won 2-0. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Hydel High have been deducted three points for using ineligible players against Kingston College (KC) in their opening fixture of the ongoing ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on September 12 at the Royal Lakes field.

Hydel had won the game 4-0.

The decision to deduct points from Hydel High was announced on Tuesday, following an investigation carried out by the disciplinary committee of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA).

A media release from ISSA stated that “the disciplinary committee found that Hydel High exceeded the number of quota players in the said game and has ruled that Hydel High will lose all three points gained in the match.”

The release further stated that “KC will be awarded the points with a score of 3-0 for the game played on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.”

Furthermore, as a consequence of this ruling, Hydel High School will be placed on a three-year probation, commencing on September 26, 2023.

As a result of these developments, Hydel High have slipped from atop the standings to third place, now holding six points from three games. In contrast, KC have climbed to the top position in the group with a perfect 12 points from four games, placing them three points ahead of Calabar High, which currently occupy the second position.

This decision comes just four days after a similar ruling where the defending champions, Jamaica College, were also deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player in their opening match of the season against Tivoli Gardens High, which took place on September 9.

Related Articles

Sport

September 22, 2023 05:52 PM

Sport

September 13, 2023 06:20 PM

Sport

September 24, 2023 03:39 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Canada book a ticket to the Paris Olympics by defeating Reggae Girlz

Jamaica News

Clarke says senators will not get an increase in stipend

Jamaica News

Years after failing interview, JFB’s highest-ranked woman eyes top job

More From

Entertainment

Aidonia and wife Kimberly expecting baby boy

See also

Dancehall artiste Aidonia and his wife, Kimberly, are expecting a baby boy.
The revelation was made yesterday at their baby shower, with the exuberant couple jumping for joy when the colour blue em

Jamaica News

Three men in custody re Grants Pen double murder

The police have arrested three men in connection with Sunday’s double murder in Grants Pen, St Andrew.
Another man was also shot and injured during the gun attack which occurred at a construction

Entertainment

Bounty Killer’s UK visa reinstated

Dancehall entertainer Bounty Killer’s United Kingdom visa has been reinstated.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Bounty shared a photo of the visa page in his passport, captioning it, “New albo

Jamaica News

Child stabbed after reportedly refusing man’s offer to look at phone

A 31-year-old labourer from St Mary is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a child when she refused his offer to show her something on his phone.
He is Oraine Samuels, otherw

Jamaica News

Clarke to table Third Supplementary Estimates for fiscal year 2023/24

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke will today table the Third Supplementary Estimates for the 2023/24 fiscal year.
Immediately after the tabling, the estimates will be referred to the Public Adm

Sport

Two-time world champion sprinter Dafne Schippers retires

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two-time world champion sprinter Dafne Schippers is retiring from track and field at the age of 31.
Schippers, a Dutchwoman who won back-to-back world titles in the 20

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols