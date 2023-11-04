Hydel shock JC in Manning Cup quarterfinals; KC and Mona draw 1-1 Loop Jamaica

Hydel shock JC in Manning Cup quarterfinals; KC and Mona draw 1-1
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Kingston College’s (KC) Kimani Reeces, left, dribbles away from Mona High’s Kshane Gordon during their quarterfinal round match of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition at JC on Saturday, November 4, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Defending champion Jamaica College (JC) were stunned by Hydel High on the opening day of quarterfinal actions in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Saturday.

Last year’s runners-up, St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) and St George’s College, also secured victories.

Playing at home at their Ashenheim Stadium, JC crashed 1-0 to Hydel High as Ronaldo Barrett struck in the 88th minute to secure the only goal of the contest.

St George’s College, who are in Group 1 of the quarterfinal round with JC, Hydel High, and Tivoli Gardens High, moved top of the group with three points.

The ‘Light Blue’ secured their three points following a 2-0 victory over Tivoli Gardens High in the first game of a doubleheader at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Malique Lorraine opened the scoring for St George’s College in the 26th minute before Mathew Spence converted a penalty in the 39th minute.

Over in Group 2, STATHS blanked St Catherine High 2-0 in the second game at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex with goals from Andre Salmon in the 45+2 and Ajetai Marshall in the 50th.

The Phillip Williams-coached STATHS jumped to the top of the group with three points, two ahead of both KC and Mona High who battled to a 1-1 draw at JC.

The top two teams from each group (four teams in total) will advance to the semi-finals, with the winners vying for the championship.

