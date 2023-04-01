Hydel’s Kaydeen Johnson overcomes fall to win steeplechase Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Hydel’s Kaydeen Johnson overcomes fall to win steeplechase Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Champs 2023: KC increase lead, Edwin Allen girls surge ahead

Behind the Feathers: Jess talks designing three costumes for two bands

Loop Lens: Xodus finds the remedy, again!

Sentencing ranges for charges on which ‘Clans’ gangsters convicted

Hydel’s Kaydeen Johnson overcomes fall to win steeplechase

Joan Duncan Foundation hosts ‘Conversations for Greatness’ conference

KC’s Nicardo Clarke suspended from Champs after confrontation

From Central Village, St Catherine to St James jail cell on gun charge

Alana Reid untouchable in 200m semis

St Andrew woman gone missing

Saturday Apr 01

22?C

KC’s Ainsley Campbell pulled away from the field around the final bend to secure an impressive win in the Boys’ 2000m steeplechase

Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Kaydeen Johnson of Hydel wins the Girls’ 2000m steeplechase open on day four of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Championships at the National Stadium on Friday, March 31, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid),

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Ainsley Campbell of Kingston College and Kaydeen Johnson of Hydel High both scored impressive victories in the 2000m steeplechase open finals at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Championships at the National Stadium on Friday.

Campbell, the pre-race favorite in the boys’ race, pulled away from the field around the final bend to secure an impressive win with a time of 6 minutes 13.57 seconds (6:13.57).

KC’s Ainsley Campbell on his way to victory in the Boys’ 2000m steeplechase open.

Nellie Arbriton of Jamaica College finished second with a time of 6:18.56, followed by Adriono Brown of Calabar in 6:23.56 and Darnel Edwards of KC in fourth place.

In the girls’ race, Johnson fell after clearing the final barrier but quickly regained her footing to retake the lead and win with a time of 7:15.01.

Terrica Clarke, who surged ahead when Johnson fell, finished second with a time of 7:17.04, while Sanyae Gibson of Edwin Allen High took third place with a time of 7:27.51.

Related Articles

Sport

March 31, 2023 11:24 PM

Sport

March 31, 2023 08:20 PM

Sport

March 28, 2023 02:48 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Champs 2023: KC increase lead, Edwin Allen girls surge ahead

Carnival

Behind the Feathers: Jess talks designing three costumes for two bands

Carnival

Loop Lens: Xodus finds the remedy, again!

More From

Jamaica News

See also

13-y-o burn victim returns to Jamaica after treatment in the US

Adrianna Laing, the 13-year-old Westmoreland girl who was airlifted to the US for emergency medical care after being severely burnt in a house fire that claimed the lives of her brothers, returned to

Jamaica News

Mom appeals for help to save brave 7-y-o battling cancer

… doctors now recommending palliative care

Sport

KC’s Nicardo Clarke suspended from Champs after confrontation

Kingston College’s Nicardo Clarke has been suspended from the ongoing ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships after a confrontation with Calabar’s Khamani Gordon.
The decision wa

Sport

JC and Calabar out of Class 3 4x100m final at Champs, KC advance

Jamaica College (JC) failed to qualify for the final of the Boys’ Class Three 4x100m relay on day three of the five-day ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadiu

Sport

Hydel’s Alana Reid sets national junior record at Champs

Alana Reid made history at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships by becoming the first female athlete to run the 100m at the five-day spectacle in under 11 seconds.
Reid, t

Sport

Alana Reid untouchable in 200m semis

Hydel High’s Alana Reid has soared through to the final of the Girls’ Class One 200m final at the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships.
The 18-year-old 100m champion threw

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols