Hydel’s Kaydeen Johnson overcomes fall to win steeplechase Loop Jamaica

Ainsley Campbell of Kingston College and Kaydeen Johnson of Hydel High both scored impressive victories in the 2000m steeplechase open finals at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Championships at the National Stadium on Friday.

Campbell, the pre-race favorite in the boys’ race, pulled away from the field around the final bend to secure an impressive win with a time of 6 minutes 13.57 seconds (6:13.57).

KC’s Ainsley Campbell on his way to victory in the Boys’ 2000m steeplechase open.

Nellie Arbriton of Jamaica College finished second with a time of 6:18.56, followed by Adriono Brown of Calabar in 6:23.56 and Darnel Edwards of KC in fourth place.

In the girls’ race, Johnson fell after clearing the final barrier but quickly regained her footing to retake the lead and win with a time of 7:15.01.

Terrica Clarke, who surged ahead when Johnson fell, finished second with a time of 7:17.04, while Sanyae Gibson of Edwin Allen High took third place with a time of 7:27.51.