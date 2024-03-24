Hydel’s Shania Myers honours late mother with gold medal at Champs Loop Jamaica

Hydel’s Shania Myers fulfilled her pledge made in the Loop News feature “Final Hurrah” by ending her journey at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships on a high note in tribute to her late mother.

The 18-year-old capped off her participation in the five-day spectacle, popularly referred to as Champs, on Saturday at the National Stadium by clinching a gold medal and a silver medal.

Her gold medal victory came as a surprise as Myers, who placed eighth last year, scored a shock victory in the Girls’ Class One 100n hurdles. Ranked second coming into Champs behind the gold medal favourite Habiba Harris of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), Myers triumphed with a new personal-best time of 13.14 (-2.0m/s), securing an easy win.

Shania Myers holds up a foot of her running spikes as a tribute to her late mother. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Myers’ winning time of 13.14 marks an improvement of .03 seconds from her previous best of 13.17, achieved during the Carifta Trials at the National Stadium on March 1.

Holmwood Technical’s Kiara Meikle claimed the silver in 13.41, also achieving a personal best, while St Catherine’s Asharria Ulett took the bronze in 13.59.

Harris, the fastest schoolgirl this season with 12.95 seconds achieved at the Carifta Trials, hit the second barrier and was unable to regain her stride. Consequently, she finished seventh with a time of 14.46 seconds.

Myers later returned to secure second place in the Girls’ Class One long jump with a 6.30m effort in the fifth round. The event was won by Roanna Sudlow of St Catherine with 6.37m, and Chloe Palmer of STETHS took third with 6.00m.