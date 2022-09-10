I Am Fred outbattles 1-9 favourite Mahogany in None Such Sprint Loop Jamaica

LEADING trainer Jason DaCosta dominated Saturday’s 10-race card at Caymanas Park with a three-timer including United States-bred I AM FRED, who won a stretch battle with 1-9 favourite MAHOGANY to land the six-furlong None Such Sprint by a short head.

DaCosta’s MAKEUPARTIST dragged topweight MAHOGANY into splits of 22.0 and 45.0 for the first quarter and half-mile, respectively, setting up I AM FRED to make a charging stretch run along the rail.

Running in receipt of 16lb from MAHOGANY, I AM FRED proved strongest in the last hop at the wire, winning in 1:11.0 with Christopher Mamdeen.

DaCosta’s other winners were two-year-old maiden THALITA at five furlongs round and US-bred three-year-old filly, MADELYN’S SUNSHINE, also at five round, both for champion owner Carlton Watson.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas was aboard both DaCosta fillies. Thomas’ two-timer reduced Dane Dawkins’ lead atop the standings to six ahead of Sunday’s 10-race meet.