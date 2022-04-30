I Am Fred takes World Veterinary Day Trophy | Loop Jamaica

I AM FRED easily won Saturday’s World Veterinary Day Trophy feature race at Caymanas Park, handing leading trainer Jason DaCosta a two-timer on the 11-race card.

The four-year-old United States-bred gelding had things easy on the lead with Phillip Parchment before sprinting clear for a nine-length victory at a mile.

ATLANTIC BLUE tried chasing but was no match for 3-5 favourite I AM FRED, who coasted into the lane, handing DaCosta, the stakes leader, his second winner on the card.

DaCosta, who started the day $1.8m clear of champion Anthony Nunes, had earlier landed the second event with 2-5 favourite DEN STREET, who stayed on strongly to beat AZARIA in a $750,000 claiming event at six furlongs.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas, who was aboard DEN STREET, closed a two-timer with even-money favourite BIN LADEN in the fourth, moving to 31 wins atop the standings.

Thomas was, however, outshone by Tevin Foster’s three-timer. Foster opened the card in a driving finish with 7-1 chance VICTORIASMEDALLION, turning back 60-1 outsider BLUE SEAS at five and a half furlongs.

A 2-1 chance-ride, POKER STAR in the sixth, handed Foster his second winner, closing in mid-track with the 10-year-old to outfinish HAIL MARY and FOUR THOUSAND at five furlongs straight among $180,000 claimers.

Foster moved to 19 wins and fourth in the riders’ standings by piloting Nunes’ BERN NOTICE to a battling victory over T BRADY in the eighth, winning by a length and quarter at odds of 5-1.

Racing continues at the weekend with back-to-back meets, Saturday and Sunday.