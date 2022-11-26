“I am sorry” – Brazilian teen tells Guyanese cops after busted with cocaine on Takutu Bridge

Black Immigrant Daily News

Eloy Junio Jackson

Police ranks stationed at Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) on Friday arrested a 19-year-old Brazilian lad who was riding a bicycle across the Takutu Bridge – that links Guyana and Brazil – for cocaine possession.

Eloy Junio Jackson, a labourer of Bonfim, was confronted by ranks who were on a mobile patrol. The cops stopped the teenager and requested to carry out a search on his person, to which he agreed.

During the search, the ranks found a transparent plastic bag containing 13.7 grams of suspected cocaine in his pants pocket. The teen was then told of the offence committed, cautioned and he replied saying: “I just bought it…l am sorry.”

He was arrested and escorted to the Lethem Police Station along with the suspected cocaine.

On arrival at the Lethem Police Station, the suspected cocaine was weighed by a Detective Constable in the presence of the teenager and it amounted to 13.7 grams.

Jackson will be charged and is slated to appear in court on Monday.

NewsAmericasNow.com