‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Brianna after 4th at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday night.

Williams was apparently disappointed that she will not be one of the athletes representing Jamaica in the 100m at next month’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon but posted on Instagram that she was grateful to have made the team anyway.

The top three finishers in each event at the trials will represent Jamaica at next month’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Shericka Jackson overcame some pre-race drama to win her first national 100m title in a season’s best of 10.77 (0.9m/s).

Kemba Nelson produced a clutch performance to finish second in a PB of 10.88.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was third in 10.89.

Jamaica will have four athletes in the 100m in Oregon as four-time world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has a wildcard entry for the World Championships as the reigning champion.

The 4x100m relay gold medalist from last summer’s Tokyo Olympics will again be part of a formidable Jamaican team that could threaten the world record.

The Ato Boldon-conditioned Williams who ran a personal best of 10.94 seconds hardly mentioned the delayed start to the race, which was occasioned by a malfunctioning electronic system which prevented the runners from hearing the instructions of the starter. The race was delayed for over 15 minutes.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Williams said: “I gave it my all tonight, I know there were a lot of expectations but I left everything I had out there even with the many difficulties tonight”.

Williams, who put together three good races said “I will say this has been a good championships, three 10.9 performances, something I’ve never done lol, and a new personal best of 10.94. This is just the beginning of my journey, a lot of more time to grow and learn & so much to be thankful for”.

After expressing thanks to God, her coach, sponsors, support team and all who continue to cheer for her, Williams, who would have known that her national junior record of 10.97 set in 2021 had been broken earlier by Tina Clayton in an astounding 10.96 seconds, admitted that the Jamaican team was a difficult one to make.

She said: “This is not an easy team to make and it takes so much just to get here. It’s time to get back to the drawing board and work on myself. Happy to say that I’ll be going to my first of many World Championships”.