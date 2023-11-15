I hope everyone can forgive me, says man who killed MP’s child Loop Jamaica

One of the men convicted for the murder and kidnapping of veteran lawmaker Phillip Paulwell’s 10-month-old daughter and her mother hopes that, one day, everyone will be able to forgive him.

This was revealed by his attorney, Rita Allen Brown, who on Wednesday read from a note from the convict.

The attorney was speaking to the media after her client was sentenced to 30 years each for the murders of Sarayah Paulwell and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson.

The identity of the convict, who was one of two men sentenced today, has not been publicly disclosed.

He was also sentenced to one year and 10 months imprisonment at hard labour for two counts of kidnapping.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Watch as his attorney details what he shared in his note.