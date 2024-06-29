I knew she could make the team, says Tia’s twin sister Tina

It was nothing but sister love as Tina Clayton, showered her twin sister Tia with praises, after Tia’s impressive 10.90 seconds for second place in the women’s 100-metre final at the Jamaica Olympic trials at the National Stadium on Friday night. The performance ensured the 19-year-old secured her spot for next month’s Paris Olympics.

Tia had earlier broken the 11-seconds barrier for the first time when she scorched the track in 10.86 seconds to win her semifinal.

“It’s a great feeling. She had setbacks over the years, from high school and into the professional world. I’m glad that she could bounce back from the setbacks that she’s had and come out here and do her best,” Tina said.

And Tina is not surprised that her twin has made the Jamaica Olympic team at her first time trying.

“I did know that she had a shot at making the team because of the way I see her train, her determination and the way that she puts her best foot forward in training”.

Her 10.86 in the semifinal was the fastest time by a Jamaican woman this year before Shericka Jackson ran a brisk 10.84 seconds to win the final. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was third in 10.94 seconds.

When asked to comment on her race, Tia said “I feel great; I came out here and did my best to make the team”.