‘I love Jamaica’, says Fantasia in declaring her favourite travel spot Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has received a glowing endorsement from American singer and actress, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, who listed the island as her favourite place to visit.

“I love Jamaica,” declared Barrino-Taylor during her recent interview with Variety Magazine as part of her press tour for the recreated movie classic, ‘The Colour Purple’.

The American plays the character ‘Celie’ in the film.

The Ministry of Tourism, in welcoming the singer’s endorsement of the island, shared a snippet of her interview expressing her love for the Caribbean tourist hotspot on its X, formerly Twitter, platform on Friday.

When the interviewer asked Barrino-Taylor what is her favourite place to travel to, the ‘I Believe’ singer, in response, also briefly delved into aspects of the Jamaican culture which she enjoyed on the island.

“Oh my God! The food in Jamaica! I’m definitely gaining a couple of pounds, but I love to eat.

“I love to go to the clubs and dance all night. I just love Jamaica,” she stated.

The Tourism Ministry said the multi Grammy Award-winning recording artiste has been a “frequent visitor to Jamaica for professional engagements as a concert headliner, and also to enjoy a little downtime, connecting with our people and vibrant culture.”

Known professionally as Fantasia, the singer has several soulful hits to her credit, many of which are fan favourites in Jamaica. They include ‘I Believe’, ‘Lose to Win’, ‘Truth Is’, and ‘When I See U’.