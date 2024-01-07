‘I love Jamaica’, says Fantasia in declaring her favourite travel spot Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
‘I love Jamaica’, says Fantasia in declaring her favourite travel spot Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Overtime pay system now in place for rank-and-file cops, but…

Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024

‘Delay is danger!’ PNP calls on Gov’t to push hard to combat inflation

Threat of industrial action by Gov’t dental surgeons averted for now

‘I just love Jamaica,’ declared Fantasia of her favourite travel spot

Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners

Voters cast ballots in a Bangladesh election marred by boycotts

Antigua PM eyes seamless shift as LIAT 1974 hands over to LIAT 2020

Efforts to restructure RADA to be accelerated this year – Green

Lisa Hanna out as Opposition leader names new Shadow Cabinet

Sunday Jan 07

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

American singer and actress Fantasia Barrino-Taylor (File photo: AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica has received a glowing endorsement from American singer and actress, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, who listed the island as her favourite place to visit.

“I love Jamaica,” declared Barrino-Taylor during her recent interview with Variety Magazine as part of her press tour for the recreated movie classic, ‘The Colour Purple’.

The American plays the character ‘Celie’ in the film.

The Ministry of Tourism, in welcoming the singer’s endorsement of the island, shared a snippet of her interview expressing her love for the Caribbean tourist hotspot on its X, formerly Twitter, platform on Friday.

When the interviewer asked Barrino-Taylor what is her favourite place to travel to, the ‘I Believe’ singer, in response, also briefly delved into aspects of the Jamaican culture which she enjoyed on the island.

“Oh my God! The food in Jamaica! I’m definitely gaining a couple of pounds, but I love to eat.

“I love to go to the clubs and dance all night. I just love Jamaica,” she stated.

The Tourism Ministry said the multi Grammy Award-winning recording artiste has been a “frequent visitor to Jamaica for professional engagements as a concert headliner, and also to enjoy a little downtime, connecting with our people and vibrant culture.”

Known professionally as Fantasia, the singer has several soulful hits to her credit, many of which are fan favourites in Jamaica. They include ‘I Believe’, ‘Lose to Win’, ‘Truth Is’, and ‘When I See U’.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Overtime pay system now in place for rank-and-file cops, but…

Jamaica News

Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024

Jamaica News

‘Delay is danger!’ PNP calls on Gov’t to push hard to combat inflation

More From

Jamaica News

Massive probe underway as plane crashes in St Elizabeth

The police say they are following several theories regarding a small airplane that crashed in a section of Elim in northeastern St Elizabeth on Friday night.
Police report that sometime after 7 pm,

See also

Jamaica News

Hundreds now using JCA’S new mobile app

More than 1,000 persons are now using ‘JaCustoms Connect’, a new Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) mobile application, to undertake their business-related transactions with the entity.
The mobile applic

Jamaica News

Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024

The Manchester police are probing the parish’s third murder since the start of the year, this after a farmer was shot and killed by gunmen at a bar in Porus in the parish on Friday night.
The decea

Jamaica News

Cop and co-accused slapped with multiple charges in murder probe

A policeman was charged with murder and several breaches of the Firearms Act in relation to two incidents in his community on December 27.
He has been identified as 32-year-old Constable Jimoke Ing

Jamaica News

‘I just love Jamaica,’ declared Fantasia of her favourite travel spot

Jamaica has received a glowing endorsement from American singer and actress, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, who listed the island as her favourite place to visit.
“I love Jamaica,” declared Barrino-Tayl

Jamaica News

‘Delay is danger!’ PNP calls on Gov’t to push hard to combat inflation

Opposition Spokesperson on Industry, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, is urging the Government to take proactive and creative measures to combat inflation.
Hylton believes that infl

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols