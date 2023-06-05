Ian Hayles gets the nod from PNP in Westmoreland Western Loop Jamaica

Delegates of the People’s National Party (PNP) gave Ian Hayles the nod as the party’s candidate to represent the Westmoreland Western constituency after polling at the Little London Primary and Infant School in Westmoreland on Sunday.

Hayles, a vice president of the PNP, was the only candidate in Sunday’s selection exercise following Garfield James’ withdrawal from the race.James, a PNP councillor for the Sheffield Division, is also principal of the Little London High School in Westmoreland.

Needing only a 50 per cent margin of ‘yes votes’ from the 700 delegates who participated in the exercise, Hayles got nearly a perfect tally, amassing 99% of the votes.

He thanked the delegates for their overwhelming support.

“I want to say it wasn’t about an internal election. It was about us getting ready to face the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP),” he said.

Leading up to Sunday’s selection exercise, supporters of James, who claimed that the party selected Hayles as the PNP caretaker for the constituency, staged a massive protest in the parish.

In the last general elections, Hayles lost the Hanover Western seat to political neophyte Tamika Davis of the JLP.

Hayles was seeking his fourth term as Member of Parliament, but only polled 4,999 votes to the popular attorney-at-law’s 6,028.