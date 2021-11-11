Ibru believes everyone can be a ‘Great One’ | Loop Jamaica

International recording artiste Ibru is back in the spotlight, this time for his highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Great One’.

The Florida-born, Bahamian-raised artiste has forged a new and notable sound, a fusion of reggae and dancehall, within the world of international music.

“My music is unique because it exhibits balance and can fit into different parts of a person’s daily life,” Ibru, whose real name is Angelo Ariel Smith, said.

He has been making inroads into the market as the lead single ‘Control’ hit the top 10 reggae charts in the US, Canada and the UK earlier this year.

The album tackles hot button issues such as mental health and social issues, and continues Ibru’s lifelong mission to open and elevate the minds of his listeners, and to inspire and uplift the masses.

“While in the military I saw first-hand the effects of war on the mental health of fellow soldiers,” Ibru said.

“When I transitioned back to civilian life, I realised that everyday people deal with many life stressors that affect their mental health as well. Since then, I have been an advocate for bringing awareness to mental health issues plaguing our society.”

A trained soldier, Ibru fought on the frontlines in a US Army Special Operations Unit, though mostly operating in the shadows.

“In the army we were known as quiet professionals, completing each mission at hand without seeking praise. Music is very different because as an artiste you are in the spotlight,” he said.

He is using his platform to enlighten and uplift others. That is the overarching theme of his ‘Great One’ album. He believes all people’s lives can be a “great one”.

He added that, “Having potential is like having the tools for success. If those tools are not put to use, that potential is lost. I put in the hard work, combined with focus and strategy, to create success. I also set short and long-term goals along the way to gauge my progress. Being open-minded and having the willingness to evolve has been my biggest secret to success,” he said.

Ibru is best known for the single, ‘Pinnacle’, which was released in 2018. After the success of that song, some of his fans dubbed him the ‘Pinnacle Boss’.

Since 2018, Ibru has become a key act under the Kohanim Records Label.