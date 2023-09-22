IC offers Christie apology for ‘misinterpretation’ of ‘Ask the Gov’t’ Loop Jamaica

The Integrity Commission (IC) says its Executive Director, Greg Christie, is apologising for any “misinterpretation” of his controversial comments regarding Thursday’s shooting of one of the commission’s directors during a robbery at the car park of the agency’s New Kingston Office.

It is the second clarification that the commission has provided within less than 24 hours amid waves of backlash and calls for Christie to resign over the comments which have largely been viewed as being irresponsible.

“You should ask the Government that… Ask them what that means,” said Christie in response to journalists who asked him for his reaction to the shooting that left the commission’s Director of Corruption Prevention, Ryan Evans, injured, and a briefcase which contained a significant amount of cash, taken from him.

In its second statement on Thursday’s development, the Integrity Commission said it wished to make it clear that “neither it nor the executive director is conveying any blame on the Government for the incident.

“To the extent that this is being suggested, it is not the case, and the executive director apologises for any misinterpretation that his comment may have caused,” added the anti- agency corruption agency.

The purported apology from Christie has, however, incensed some persons, including Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson and other members of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

The calls for Christie to resign have equally increased, with the Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) being the latest grouping calling for the seemingly controversial official to separate himself from the Integrity Commission.

“The commission wishes to advise the public that it has been in communication with the Government about a number of security-related issues and concerns,” the IC statement ended without elaborating on either the issues or the concerns.

The commission did not elaborate on the outcomes of those discussions, or what the security-related issues were about.

According to the police, preliminary information indicated that robbery was the motive for the attack on Evans.

The police said he was pounced upon by at least two men who drove up on a motorcycle. The pillion passenger struggled with Evans for the briefcase, during which the IC director was shot.

“We are treating it as a robbery and watch the investigation develop,” a senior police officer said of the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, said Evans had withdrawn a large amount of cash from a financial institution prior to the robbery.

The incident was condemned by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, as well as the country’s leading private sector and civil society groups.