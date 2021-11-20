ICC prosecutor suspends probe into Philippines drugs war

The content originally appeared on: CNN

ICC judges approved a probe in September into the campaign in which thousands of suspected drug peddlers have died. Activists say many have been executed by law enforcement agencies with the tacit backing of the President.

Philippine authorities say the killings were in self-defense and that the ICC has no right to meddle.

Court documents released by the ICC and confirmed by Philippine officials on Saturday showed that Manila filed the deferral request on November 10, citing the country’s own investigations into drug war killings.

“The prosecution has temporarily suspended its investigative activities while it assesses the scope and effect of the deferral request,” ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan wrote, adding that it would seek additional information from the Philippines.

