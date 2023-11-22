iCreate at one-year low Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
iCreate at one-year low

Investors sold down iCreate towards a one-year low on Tuesday on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) after posting a nine-figure loss.

The stock is now trading at 57 cents but traded on the day as low as 54 cents which hit a new low. The stock was listed in 2019 at 81 cents. It’s never been able to make consistent growth in revenue or profit.

For instance, over nine months ending September, the company posted losses of $150 million compared to a profit of $25.7 million a year earlier. The company continues to transition from a series of director and management changes, including the resignation of its founding CEO Tyrone Wilson. Arlene Martin became the CEO in August 2023.

“The group remains focused on growth in revenue and cash flows from all member companies, as well as reaping synergies across the group,” according to Martin in the financial results. She attributed the loss partially to the acquisition of new subsidiaries Visual Vibe and Getpaid Group.

iCreate operations are far from its own stated vision. The group in its prospectus five years ago, forecast that it would generate $406 million in annual revenue by December 2023 and profit of $61.8 million, needless to say, that will unlikely materialize.

