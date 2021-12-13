iCreate brings Digital Learning Pathways to market via edX partnership | Loop Jamaica

iCreate Institute recently announced the launch of Digital Learning Pathways through a partnership with edX, now part of 2U, said to be one of the world’s largest and most recognised online learning platforms.

In a release, iCreate said the partnership has facilitated the immediate expansion of the course offerings at the institute, with 150 courses – including courses in Spanish to match the institute’s regional ambitions – and supports its investment in digital education.

The new Digital Learning Pathways, according to the release, brings core technical, skills-based training and certifications directly from edX partners such as Harvard University, Columbia University, as well as global technology leaders such as Amazon, IBM and the Linux Foundation.

iCreate said, for individuals, these pathways will be paired with the guidance and career focus necessary to translate the training into employment and increased entrepreneurial ability. While for companies seeking to undergo the digital transformation necessary to remain competitive in today’s business environment, the pathways can form the foundation of a robust, consistent and distributable training platform to upskill new and existing employees.

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with edX to bring guided, self-paced, accessible courses to the market… These pathways will ensure learners not only have the core technical skills necessary to adapt to today’s fast-paced business job market, but also will see them foster the habits necessary for lifelong learning,” said Dominic Summers, president at iCreate Institutes.

“Each pathway sees a student earning multiple certifications from top schools and organisations all across the world, and will be a significant boost to any resume,” he added.

“For businesses looking to drive their internal digital transformation, it’s necessary to understand that your organisation cannot transform without the people involved first doing so. We’re excited to work with businesses on finding the right programmes to develop their human capital to see the transformations we know are possible become reality for our region,” Summers said.

According to the release, the first pathways being introduced to the market include Artificial Intelligence Essentials, Data Science Essentials, and Digital Transformation for Businesses.

The pathways begin in January of 2022, with sales beginning this quarter, the release said.