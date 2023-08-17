iCreate CEO Tyrone Wilson resigns Loop Jamaica

iCreate Limited founder and CEO Tyron Wilson has resigned from the creative training institute, the company announced on Thursday.

Wilson notified the iCreate of his resignation and the board of directors met and accepted, effective immediately, iCreate disclosed in a notice via the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Concurrently, Arlene Martin will serve as Interim President and CEO. Before Wilson’s resignation, Martin served as chairperson of iCreate. Meanwhile, Ivan Carter will serve as Interim chairman of the Board of Directors.

The board of directors expressed gratitude to Wilson for his visionary leadership and dedicated service as CEO and director.

Going forward, Wilson will be an available resource to the company, iCreate said.

“iCreate remains committed to its customers, subsidiary companies, employees, strategic partners, and other obligations and responsibilities as a publicly-traded company.”