iCreate in receivership: ‘I have nothing to say’ – Tyrone Wilson Loop Jamaica

Tyrone Wilson, the CEO and founder of troubled digital media company iCreate, says he has no comment on the news that the company has been placed in receivership.

It was first reported in the media on Monday that business recovery expert Kenneth Tomlinson has been appointed receiver at iCreate after the company failed to honour the terms of a $24 million bond raised by Sagicor Investments.

A receivership is a court-appointed tool that can assist creditors in recovering funds in default.

“I have nothing to say about the matter,” Wilson said when contacted by Loop News Tuesday morning. He did not take our questions.

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter at 9:35 this morning Wilson wrote: “One day this will stop. I’ll continue to keep my head up”.

The $24 million bond, which appears at the heart of the move by Sagicor, was issued on February 6, 2020.

iCreate is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), which has acknowledged that it has been informed of the developments.

A notice from the JSE’s regulatory arm read in part that “This is to advise that the Jamaica Stock Exchange was advised in a letter from Business Recovery Services Limited … that Sagicor Jamaica Investments Limited appointed Kenneth Tomlinson as the receiver-manager of iCreate effective December 18”.

Tomlinson is also the receiver/temporary manager at the fraud-hit Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL).

Business Recovery Services Limited, led by Tomlinson, includes persons who are originally part of FINSAC (The Financial Sector Adjustment Company) Limited’s Intervention Team, whose main function was the intervention in the then-troubled Jamaican financial sector in 1997, according to the company’s website.

News of iCreate being placed in receivership comes just a few weeks after Wilson returned as head of the company after resigning in August.

Trading of the company’s shares was also suspended a short time later when iCreate failed to publish its 2022 Audited Financial Statement. It was also sanctioned for failing to appoint a mentor based on the JSE’s Junior Market rules.

The JSE is expected to inform of iCreate’s status as a listed company.

In the meantime, the receiver, who is expected to meet with Wilson shortly, has requested to see the company’s books and records including bank accounts, audited financial statements, assets, debts, tax information and details of its creditors and lawyers, among other things.