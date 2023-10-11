iCreate resumes tradng on JSE Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has lifted the suspension of trading in the ordinary shares of iCreate Limited.

The company resumed trading on the junior market of the local stock exchange on Tuesday, October 11.

Trading in its shares was first suspended in August for failure to file its 2022 audited financial statements on time.

Though iCreate remedied that issue on September 30, its suspension was upheld due to another market breach — failing to secure a compliance advisor to the board of management.

In providing an update this week, the JSE said iCreate has now satisfied the JSE’s Junior Market Rule 503 – Mentor Requirement, Section 1 (a) – Appointment.

The company has appointed Colando Hutchinson to serve as a compliance advisor to its board of directors.

Hutchinson is an approved mentor for the JSE Junior Market.

iCreate, in August saw the sudden resignation of its founder and CEO, Tyrone Wilson.

Its filings for the year which ended in June 2023, show that it lost other “key members of the team…,” including Chief Operating Officer, Toni Cooke, Chief Revenue Officer – Declan Tully and Chief Financial Officer – Dwight Burchel, amid declining revenues of $43.8 million, compared with the corresponding year’s $74.7 million.