iCreate resumes tradng on JSE Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
iCreate resumes tradng on JSE Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

One Body One God season of dance delivers a master-class in ministry

STATHS and Wolmer’s secure first two spots in Manning Cup second round

iCreate resumes tradng on JSE

Wray & Nephew returns as Jamaica Premier League title sponsor

Man and woman shot dead, another injured in Sam Sharpe Square

A simple guide to building wealth

International Day of the Girl Child: Celebrating strength, empowerment

Cop shot while on routine traffic duties in Hanover

GraceKennedy takes bold step forward in sustainability with ESG report

Nadal, Osaka and Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open

Thursday Oct 12

27°C
Business
Loop News

9 hrs ago – Updated

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has lifted the suspension of trading in the ordinary shares of iCreate Limited. 

The company resumed trading on the junior market of the local stock exchange on Tuesday, October 11. 

Trading in its shares was first suspended in August for failure to file its 2022 audited financial statements on time.

Though iCreate remedied that issue on September 30, its suspension was upheld due to another market breach — failing to secure a compliance advisor to the board of management.

In providing an update this week, the JSE said iCreate has now satisfied the JSE’s Junior Market Rule 503 – Mentor Requirement, Section 1 (a) – Appointment.

The company has appointed Colando Hutchinson to serve as a compliance advisor to its board of directors.

Hutchinson is an approved mentor for the JSE Junior Market.

iCreate, in August saw the sudden resignation of its founder and CEO, Tyrone Wilson.

Its filings for the year which ended in June 2023, show that it lost other “key members of the team…,” including Chief Operating Officer, Toni Cooke, Chief Revenue Officer – Declan Tully and Chief Financial Officer – Dwight Burchel, amid declining revenues of $43.8 million, compared with the corresponding year’s $74.7 million.

Related Articles

Business

October 2, 2023 09:14 PM

Business

August 19, 2023 07:15 PM

Business

August 18, 2023 12:22 AM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

One Body One God season of dance delivers a master-class in ministry

Sport

STATHS and Wolmer’s secure first two spots in Manning Cup second round

Business

iCreate resumes tradng on JSE

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson nominated for World Athlete of the Year 2023

See also

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson, who became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double, is among the list of 11 nominees for World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year.
Jackson, a

Jamaica News

Crab Circle vendors, others to receive training

Beginning Tuesday, October 17, food vendors in the Corporate Area will be participating in a five-day training programme being offered by the HEART/NSTA Trust in proper food-handling and preparation.

Jamaica News

Delivering hope to BB Coke High student

Chief Executive Officer for Digicel, Stephen Murad, offers words of encouragement to BB Coke High School student, Jaheim Colman, shortly after a visit at the University Hospital of the West Indies las

Jamaica News

Man and woman shot dead, another injured in Sam Sharpe Square

Gunmen strike during candlelight vigil in heart of Montego Bay

Jamaica News

Businessman on murder rap after shooting babymother’s visitor

The police have charged a businessman following the late-night shooting death of a man who visited his babymother after they had retired to bed.
The businessman, 45-year-old Robert Russell, is from

Sport

Matthews’ heroics in vain as West Indies fall to Aussies in final T20I

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews delivered another masterful performance, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from recording a comfortable 47-run victory in the T20 series finale at All

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols