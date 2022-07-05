iCreate seeks to become a creative group of companies | Loop Jamaica

iCreate Limited, which recently announced its acquisition of outdoor video advertising provider Visual Vibe, says it is not moving away from its core function of training but is moving to become a creative group of companies.

iCreate said in a media release last week that it had signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Visual Vibe. The company was managed by former Jamaica footballer Allie McNab and his wife Natalie.

Visual Vibe has a number of strategically-placed video boards including one in Mandela Park, Half-Way-Tree, a favourite spot for Jamaicans to watch international sporting events.

Tyrone Wilson, CEO of iCreate, said the Visual Vibe investment was part of the company’s move to being a strong player in the digital creative field.

“Training is still the core of what we do through the iCreate Institute. However we’ve seen what has happened with COVID and the need to have a very diverse and agile business structure that creates synergies across themselves”, Wilson said.

“Digital advertising is the fastest-growing outdoor media and I think that what we have already in terms of our content-creation capabilities, that we can take what Allie and his wife Natalie have done over the last 15 years in this business and build on it”.

Wilson said iCreate was becoming “a conglomerate for creative companies” and that the company will play a critical role in fuelling the creative economy and have Jamaica become the creative capital of the region.

He also indicated that Visual Vibe may not be iCreate’s only purchase.

“We have a very aggressive merger and acquisition strategy. We are looking at the number of opportunities that would complement what we are trying to achieve in terms of being a creative group of companies”, he stated.

iCreate has been publicly listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange since February 2019. It is a creative institute developed with the aim of filling the gap in skills training and development of creatives in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

iCreate provides students with a wide range of career opportunities in the creative economy while being a key partner in advertising, film production, animation and gaming companies.